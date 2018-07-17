UMaine athletics chief spokesman receives promotion

Courtesy of University of Maine Athletics Courtesy of University of Maine Athletics

BDN Sports • July 17, 2018 1:55 pm

ORONO, Maine — Tyson McHatten, a member of the University of Maine athletic department staff since 2009, has been promoted to senior associate director of athletics/external operations.

“After nearly 10 years of hard work and a great effort with the University of Maine athletic department, Tyson has more than earned this opportunity,” UMaine interim director of athletics Capt. Jim Settele said in announcing McHatten’s promotion Monday.

“Anytime we can promote one of our brightest and best, it’s a win for Black Bear athletics.”

Serving as the chief spokesperson and media relations manager for UMaine’s sports since July 2015, McHatten now will oversee all aspects of the athletic department’s external operations, including branding, media relations, social and digital media, video streaming, ticket operations, event management, marketing and fan experience.

McHatten will lead the external operations team in generating revenue through ticket sales, marketing, promotions and multimedia platforms while still performing traditional media relations duties. He also will be a liaison with Black Bear Sports Properties for media efforts.

McHatten has served as assistant athletic director for communications at UMaine since July 2015. He also has held the roles of associate manager of athletic media relations, assistant manager of athletic media relations and athletic media relations intern at the university.

The Frankfort native graduated from the University of Maine in 2009 with a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a double minor in public relations and English. He began his internship with UMaine athletic media relations the following September.

