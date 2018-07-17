Portland
July 17, 2018
Portland

Police: ‘Dine and dash’ suspects threatened staff with razor, hatchet

South Portland Police Department | BDN
Three people were arrested, including 39-year-old Bryan Frank and 23-year-old Michelle Choate.
Police say “dine and dash” suspects threatened restaurant staff with a razor and a hatchet Saturday in South Portland.

Three people were arrested, including Bryan Frank, 39, and Michelle Choate, 23.

South Portland police responded to Imperial China after the trio tried to walk out on a $40 tab.

When employees confronted them, police say Frank pulled a hatchet out of his waistband.

They say Choate also pulled out a box-cutter type knife.

Customers from a nearby business saw the chaos, stepped in and disarmed the suspects.

A third suspect, Emma Alexander, was charged and released from the scene.

