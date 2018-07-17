Police: ‘Dine and dash’ suspects threatened staff with razor, hatchet

South Portland Police Department | BDN South Portland Police Department | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 17, 2018 7:16 am

Police say “dine and dash” suspects threatened restaurant staff with a razor and a hatchet Saturday in South Portland.

Three people were arrested, including Bryan Frank, 39, and Michelle Choate, 23.

South Portland police responded to Imperial China after the trio tried to walk out on a $40 tab.

When employees confronted them, police say Frank pulled a hatchet out of his waistband.

They say Choate also pulled out a box-cutter type knife.

Customers from a nearby business saw the chaos, stepped in and disarmed the suspects.

A third suspect, Emma Alexander, was charged and released from the scene.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.