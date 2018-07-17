Penobscot
Penobscot

Police on the lookout for suspect in Newport robbery

Stock image | Pixabay
By Caitlin Rogers

Newport police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Tuesday.

Burger King employees were depositing money at TD Bank on Main Street around 1 a.m. when they were robbed by a man wearing a ski mask, according to Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid. The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’7” with a thin build.

No one was hurt in the robbery, but the robber did make off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Macdaid.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Newport police at 207-368-3263.

Comments

