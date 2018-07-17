New England
July 17, 2018
New Hampshire woman suffers head injuries in bear encounter

Julia Bayly | BDN
A New Hampshire woman was injured by a black bear after the animal somehow got inside her home early Tuesday morning, wildlife officials said.
The Associated Press

GROTON, New Hampshire — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a 71-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries from an encounter with a bear in her home.

The department says the bear somehow got inside the woman’s home about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in Groton, a rural community in the central part of the state. The woman, who uses a wheelchair, was hospitalized. Authorities haven’t been able to talk to her yet.

WMUR-TV reports evidence suggest the bear was trapped in the kitchen area before its encounter with the woman. The bear managed to get out of the home afterward.

Fish and Game officers said they are searching for the bear. They are concerned the bear may have rabies.

