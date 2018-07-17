Maine tuna tournament to call it quits after two decades

Courtesy of Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament Courtesy of Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 17, 2018 11:32 am

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament will run for Aug. 1-4 this year, the last of 21 annual fundraising tournaments.

Since Philip H. Grondin Sr. founded the tournament in 1998, the tournament has raised more than $800,000 for Maine’s community colleges and other causes. Organizers hope this year’s tournament, at Spring Point Marina, will bring that total to more than $1 million.

Grondin, who founded the construction company RJ Grondin & Sons, died in September. He was 76.

The event begins Aug. 1 with a fundraising public auction. The live auction will include a 1949 Cadillac Series 75 limousine, a private performance by Don Campbell, a 20-gauge ultralight Benelli shotgun and 22 sky-box tickets to the Sea Dogs, according to a release.

Fishing begins on Aug. 2 and concludes Aug. 4, with an awards dinner that night.

Prizes include $6,250 for the largest bluefin tuna, with a grand prize of $50,000 to be awarded to any boat that catches a tuna larger than the Maine rod-and-reel record of 819 pounds.

Last year, Capt. John Harmon and the crew of the F/V Banshee won first place with a 719-pound tuna.

This year, as many as 40 boats will fish out of Spring Harbor Marina. For more information and to register, visit mainetuna.org.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.