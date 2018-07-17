Midcoast
July 17, 2018
Dog escapes burning home in Dresden

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News
Emmy the dog was able to escape a fire at 19 Calls Hill Road in Dresden on Monday, July 16.
By Lincoln County News

A house in Dresden is a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon.

The homeowners were not home when the fire started.

The homeowners’ cat, Renny, is missing, but their 11-year-old dog, Emmy, escaped, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mark Bridgham.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Bridgham.

Hermans said they have owned the house since 1985.

In addition to the Dresden Fire Department, firefighters from Alna, Bowdoin, Pittston, Richmond and Wiscasset were at the scene. Newcastle had been dispatched to cover Wiscasset’s station.

