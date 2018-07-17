Dog escapes burning home in Dresden

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

By Lincoln County News • July 17, 2018 7:50 am

A house in Dresden is a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon.

The homeowners were not home when the fire started.

The homeowners’ cat, Renny, is missing, but their 11-year-old dog, Emmy, escaped, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mark Bridgham.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Bridgham.

Hermans said they have owned the house since 1985.

In addition to the Dresden Fire Department, firefighters from Alna, Bowdoin, Pittston, Richmond and Wiscasset were at the scene. Newcastle had been dispatched to cover Wiscasset’s station.

