Farmington man, two children injured in ATV crash

By CBS 13 • July 17, 2018 7:09 am

A Farmington man was seriously injured and two were children were hurt Sunday night in an ATV crash in LaGrange.

Danny Adams, 53, was driving with two young passengers when he went off a railroad bed and crashed into some trees, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Adams was not wearing a helmet. He was flown with serious injuries to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Both juveniles were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and only suffered minor injuries.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating what caused the crash.

