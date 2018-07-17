Motorcyclist in critical condition after head-on Verona Island crash

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 17, 2018 3:17 pm

VERONA ISLAND, Maine — A motorcyclist was in critical condition Tuesday after he and his dog suffered injuries in a crash on Route 1, officials said.

Thomas Greenlaw, 49, of Stockton Springs suffered a head injury and broken bones when his Harley-Davidson crashed head-on into a sedan near Fort View Variety Citgo at about 7:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenlaw was headed east on Route 1 when he cut into the westbound lane to get around a Red Western Star tractor-trailer truck that was turning left into the Citgo. That’s when Greenlaw crashed head-on into a red Lincoln MKZ driven by Wendell A. Dennison, 56, of Machiasport, according to the sheriff’s office.

Greenlaw, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, as was his dog, who was riding with him. Greenlaw was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he remained in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesman.

Dennison was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, where he was treated for minor cuts on his right hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

Workers at the Citgo cared for Greenlaw’s dog, whom they identified as Harley, in the immediate aftermath of the crash. It was unclear whether the dog was returned to the Greenlaw family.

A woman at the store on Tuesday said that she had heard that the Verona Island animal control officer, Robert Gross, gave the dog to Greenlaw’s daughter. Gross did not immediately return a telephone message on Tuesday.

