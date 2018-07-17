Ellsworth ambulance service agrees to pay feds $17K to settle false reimbursement case

Rich Hewitt | BDN Rich Hewitt | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • July 17, 2018 6:27 pm

An Ellsworth-area ambulance service has settled a civil suit brought by prosecutors who charged it with filing false reimbursement claims.

County Ambulance has agreed to pay $16,776.74 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and MaineCare from January 2015 through April 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote Tuesday in a prepared statement. About two-thirds of all claims submitted to MaineCare, which is Maine’s Medicaid program, are paid for by the federal government.

According to federal officials, County Ambulance used reimbursement funds paid through the two programs to pay the salary and benefits of a County Ambulance employee who had been excluded from the programs. Information about how reimbursement funds can and cannot be used are readily available on state and federal health department websites, they wrote.

Attempts late Tuesday afternoon to contact County Ambulance officials were unsuccessful.

The employee, who was working part-time in the company’s Ellsworth office as an administrative assistant, had been a pharmacy technician who had surrendered her license in 2013 after what prosecutors described as “a diversion of controlled substances,” which excluded her from being eligible for participating the reimbursement programs. Over a period of 16 months, County Ambulance had paid roughly $13,750 to the employee.

The employee was not identified in court documents.

“County Ambulance acted with deliberate ignorance and/or reckless disregard of

these material facts by neglecting to perform any search of the individual across these exclusion databases and publically available resources,” prosecutors wrote in the civil complaint.

County Ambulance cooperated throughout the investigation, they added in the release.

