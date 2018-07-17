Car, motorcycle collide on Route 1 on Verona Island

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 17, 2018 6:59 am

VERONA ISLAND, Maine — Two men and a dog were injured when a car and motorcycle crashed near a Route 1 variety store on Monday.

Reported at about 7 p.m., the crash blocked both lanes of the road for more than an hour, but traffic moved anyway because police and Bucksport firefighters routed traffic through the parking lot at the Fort View Variety Citgo station.

A clerk in the store, who asked not to be identified, said she emerged from the store at the sound of the crash. One man, apparently riding a motorcycle, was laying in the middle of the road, she said.

The other man, possibly the driver of a sedan that took heavy front-end damage, was sitting on the sidewalk, while the dog was off to the side of the road, she said.

“I thought the dog got hit” by the vehicles, but the dog, whose name was Harley, was apparently riding on the motorcycle, she said.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Besides the sedan and motorcycle, a truck with a flatbed that carried a large tractor was among the vehicles stopped. The sedan’s driver’s side airbag had deployed, while the truck took no apparent damage.

The woman held the motorcyclist’s hand and tried to comfort him until both men were taken by an ambulance to an area hospital.

The woman, meanwhile, sat with Harley and other store workers and friends on a bench in front of the store. Harley suffered cuts or abrasions to the underside of his chin and some of his legs or paws. She wrapped a blue towel around the dog, and he seemed calm.

“I hope somebody from his [the motorcyclist’s] family comes along to take the dog,” the woman said.

State police and Hancock County sheriffs are investigating the crash. A deputy sheriff said investigators would release more details late Monday or sometime Tuesday and that they were aware the dog had been stranded by the crash.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.