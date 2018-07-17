Second suspect in theft of multiple vehicles arrested in Presque Isle

Courtesy of Aroostook County Sheriff's Office | Star-Herald Courtesy of Aroostook County Sheriff's Office | Star-Herald

By Anthony Brino, The County • July 17, 2018 4:44 pm

Updated: July 17, 2018 4:52 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The second of two suspects accused of stealing a tractor trailer and other motor vehicles in Down East and northern Maine was arrested Friday at an apartment in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle Deputy Police Chief Laurie Kelly said officers arrested Darcy Webber, 33, at an Allen Street apartment Friday on an arrest warrant for allegedly stealing a tractor trailer in Easton Tuesday, July 3.

Webber and 39-year-old Jessie White, both of Easton, are the main suspects in a string of motor vehicle thefts spanning Aroostook and Washington counties.

Deputies with the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office arrested White Thursday, July 5, while he was walking on Carvell Road in Mapleton not long after he had been sighted in a pickup truck allegedly stolen from a motel in Milbridge.

The search for the two suspects began July 3 when Terry White of Easton reported his 2012 Freightliner truck missing. (Police did not indicate whether the Whites are related.)

