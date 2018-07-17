Fort Kent police charge five men for allegedly trying to steal Bee-Jays sign

Jessica Potila | SJVT Jessica Potila | SJVT

By Jessica Potila, The County • July 17, 2018 4:56 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — A group of friends may have made a little too much noise this weekend when they allegedly attempted to steal as a souvenir a sign from atop the now defunct Bee-Jays Tavern in Fort Kent.

Officer Connor Lapierre responded at 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of people yelling outside the Main Street bar, which permanently closed its doors June 30 after 47 years in business.

Upon his arrival, Lapierre found “a group who were in the process of taking a sign off the roof at Bee-Jays,” according to Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier.

One of the men told police that he felt the sign would make a good souvenir, according to the chief.

