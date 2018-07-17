Bridgewater man secures eighth win in Moxie chugging contest

Courtesy of Heather Cronin, Moxie Festival committee Courtesy of Heather Cronin, Moxie Festival committee

By Jen Lynds, The County • July 17, 2018 3:28 pm

Updated: July 17, 2018 3:40 pm

BRIDGEWATER, Maine — For most people, July in Maine means warm temperatures, fresh strawberries, and vacations with friends and family.

But to Beau Bradstreet, July means a trip to Lisbon with his family for the Moxie Festival and another chance to reign supreme in the Moxie Chugging Challenge.

Bradstreet has won the contest eight years in a row, most recently on Saturday when he downed six cans of the bitter drink in two minutes to once again claim the title.

“I love it,” the Bridgewater resident said Monday. “I have been drinking Moxie all of my life so I am used to it. I have heard a number of descriptions of what it tastes like — cough syrup, molasses. But not to me.”

The sugary drink was created in the nineteenth century by Dr. Augustin Thompson of Union as a medicine to cure multiple ills, including “softening of the brain.” It was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.

Bradstreet said he first heard about the Moxie Festival’s chugging competition when friends who live down state visited him in Bridgewater and saw him drinking the beverage.

