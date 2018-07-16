New England
Massachusetts court overturns Maine man’s first-degree murder conviction

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN
John Fredette of Saco is seen in this 2012 photo provided by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Fredette’s first-degree murder conviction was overturned by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The highest court in Massachusetts has overturned the murder conviction of a Maine man who was found guilty in connection with a 1994 disappearance and death.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Friday vacated the first-degree murder conviction of John Fredette because it “was predicated on a theory of aggravated kidnapping that did not exist at the time of the homicide.”

The case was sent back to the trial judge for either a finding of second-degree murder or a new trial.

Fredette of Saco was one of three men convicted in 2014 in the killing of Kevin Harkins. Harkins vanished from a Worcester bar in 1994 and was never seen again.

Prosecutors say Harkins was killed because he refused to offer false testimony in a drug case involving Fredette.

