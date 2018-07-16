Man, 76, charged with murder in Lewiston stabbing

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 16, 2018 2:40 pm

A 76-year-old Auburn man was charged with murder Monday after he fatally stabbed a Lewiston woman in front of her twin boys on Sunday, authorities said.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Albert Flick allegedly stabbed Kimberly Dobbie, 48, on a downtown Lewiston sidewalk in front of Rancourt’s Laundromat, just after she started a load of laundry, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Her 11-year-old twin boys witnessed the attack.

A man who witnessed the stabbing wrestled Flick to the ground and held him there until police arrived and took him into custody, McCausland said. Dobbie was rushed to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she later succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Flick was taken to the same hospital on Sunday for reported chest pains. Upon his release from the hospital Monday, he was placed under arrest and charged with murder, McCausland said. He was booked at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and is expected to appear in Androscoggin Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what motivated the attack. McCausland said Flick knew Dobbie, but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship. There is no indication the two were romantically involved, he said.

Dobbie was living at the faith-based Hope Haven shelter in Lewiston when she died, McCausland said. It wasn’t immediately clear who is taking care of her two boys.

The Maine State Police and the Lewiston Police Department are investigating the killing.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.