Behind the scenes of Bangor’s battle against the opioid crisis

Kayla Kalel, 28, of Old Town has lost 17 friends to the opioid epidemic, including her best friend who overdosed on heroin in 2016.

“It’s just devastating,” said Kalel, co-leader of Brewer’s chapter of Young People in Recovery. “It could very easily be me.”

She actually died, too — twice — but is alive today because someone used naloxone to revive her after two accidental overdoses. She used the gift of time to fight back and heal, and ended up saving another life.

She participated in a training a couple years ago by the Health Equity Alliance to learn how to administer naloxone, and received a dose to take home, just in case. She gave it to a friend. When he later overdosed, his mother used it to save his life.

Because Kalel lived, someone else got to, too.

Today, medical experts largely know what can help address the opioid crisis: Make treatment medications more widely available; reduce people’s inherent bias against those with a substance use disorder; work with the criminal justice system to ensure people receive addiction treatment, including upon release from jail; curb inappropriate opioid prescriptions; and expand access to naloxone.

Actually pursuing these changes is another matter.

Yet for at least the last four years, that’s what key people in the Bangor region have been doing: trying to change the ingrained practices and mindsets of their health organizations, law enforcement, courts and the public at large.

It has been a monumental task. Maine has the eighth highest opioid-related death rate in the country, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Penobscot County has the second highest rate in Maine.

But while deaths have drawn headlines, people in the Bangor area have been working behind the scenes to counteract the damage. At first, as a group of competitors gathering around a table, they were an anomaly. Now, the collective known as the Community Health Leadership Board, or CHLB, whose eight current members oversee some of the city’s biggest health and social services organizations, is setting a precedent.

Since 2014 they have trained more providers to prescribe the medication Suboxone, launched the only detox center north of Portland, enabled the relaunch of Penobscot County Drug Court, raised money to pay for the free distribution of Narcan, and assisted with a number of grants that have led to a law enforcement diversion program, peer recovery coach program, and a clinic devoted to getting people medication-assisted treatment quickly.

How these health leaders came together shows it is possible to address a complicated public health issue. But recent events — with the loss of three key members and a state funding change that threatens the detox center — also show how fragile their accomplishments could be.

‘The top of the organizational chart’

On May 4, 2016, the Bangor Daily News and many CHLB organizations organized a public gathering where several hundred people discussed what they and others could do to help save lives. They generated more than 2,000 ideas at the One Life Project event, which I narrowed down to 99 and published.

Soon after I got a call from Sue Bernier, executive director of philanthropy at the St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation. A young person she knew had recently died of an overdose. The ideas were great, she said, but who would fund them? She suggested a social media fundraising campaign and said she would ask the CHLB members if they were interested.

Their reaction was swift. On May 25, the CHLB kicked off the Circle of Caring. Hundreds of people in the Bangor region posted pictures online of circles — most often of themselves holding hands with other people in a ring — to represent a community united in supporting those with opioid use disorder. They often donated, too. Today its Facebook page has 670 members.

The effort raised $17,000 for local health organizations to distribute nearly 500 naloxone kits for free, starting in February 2017.

In 2016 the Health Equity Alliance distributed 252 naloxone kits, which reversed at least 65 overdoses, said Kenney Miller, the organization’s executive director. In 2017 it distributed about 190 kits, including many it received through the fundraising campaign, and heard about 95 overdose reversals.

Did one of those kits save the life of Kalel’s friend? Most likely.

The Circle of Caring campaign succeeded because of the collective effort of a number of people, driven by the leaders of key organizations, who turned the idea into action. The CHLB championed it by spreading the message and organizing the Narcan distribution.

“Because it was the top of the organizational chart sitting at the table, they could immediately leverage financial support, human resources, marketing resources, all of these things that they had within their own organizations,” Bernier said.

Often I got to see the CHLB’s work up close as I participated in a committee that helped maintain a blog on addiction and supported area events to involve the public in conversations about addiction.

At the time, there were three additional CHLB members: from Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital.

In May of this year, EMHS, the umbrella organization for EMMC and Acadia Hospital, announced they would withdraw from the CHLB given that some municipalities in Maine, including Bangor, were pursuing a lawsuit against national pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for allegedly causing the opioid epidemic, and might name a former EMMC physician.

On July 11, EMHS spokesman Chris Facchini said “we are reviewing if and how we can re-engage with these communities so we can again work together on this terrible epidemic.”

Losing three people on an 11-person board — especially the head of Eastern Maine Medical Center, which is the largest employer in Penobscot County and the second largest hospital in Maine — has been a blow to the CHLB’s efforts to coordinate a regional response to the opioid crisis.

“I understand their lawsuit. They’ve taken a very conservative approach, I believe, in terms of responding to that, and I think all of us on CHLB would hope that they would reconsider,” said Mary Prybylo, president of St. Joseph Healthcare, part of Covenant Health.

‘You have to build trust’

The CHLB had its origin in crisis.

Around 2011, Bangor residents saw the city changing around them. The synthetic stimulant bath salts drew extensive attention, but another problem was worsening and taking more lives: opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, heroin and fentanyl.

In August 2012, three people in Bangor were killed and their bodies set alight in a car after a drug deal went bad, shocking many with what seemed like big-city crime.

“There was a feeling we were out of balance somehow,” City Manager Cathy Conlow said.