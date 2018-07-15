Old Town captures District 3 Junior League baseball crown

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 15, 2018 10:21 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Caleb Ryder’s one-out single to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Aiden Rand to give Old Town a 5-4 victory over Bangor to win the Junior League District 3 championship in all-star baseball action at Mansfield Stadium on Sunday.

Rand led off the inning with a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Ryder’s hit.

Rand also earned the win in relief for Old Town (4-0), pitching four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks with a strikeout.

Maddox Sapiel doubled for Old Town while Brady Hand notched three singles and an RBI for Bangor, which finished at 3-2.

Bangor advanced to the championship after eliminating Bronco-Hermon 12-10 in Sunday’s first game.

Bangor’s first five batters in the lineup sparked the offense with a combined 9 for 15 at the plating, driving in eight runs.

Scott Fahey recorded a double, single and four RBIs for Bangor while Matt Holmes chipped in with three singles and three RBIs. Wyatt Stevens, Brandon Butterfield and Hand each added two singles with Stevens driving in a run.

Kaden Beloff smacked a two-run double and T.J. Henaghen also doubled for Bronco-Hermon, which finished at 2-2.

On Saturday, Old Town defeated Bronco-Hermon 17-2 and Bangor beat Orrington-Brewer 9-6.

In the first game, Ryder pitched four innings and was reached for just two unearned runs while giving up a hit in Old Town’s four-inning, mercy-rule win.

Old Town extended the lead in the bottom of the third by scoring seven runs and sending 12 batters to the plate.

Noah Thibodeau sparked Old Town with a double, three singles and three RBIs while Sapiel chipped in with two singles and two RBIs.

Connor Adams notched a single and two RBIs for Bronco-Hermon.

In the second game, Bangor erased a 2-1 deficit by scoring six runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

Bangor eliminated Orrington-Brewer (2-2).

Fahey came on for Bangor to provide 2 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout baseball to earn a save.

Holmes sparked Bangor with three singles and two RBIs while Jonah Baude contributed with two singles and two RBIs. Hand added two singles and two RBIs.

Logan Levensellar sparked Orrington-Brewer with a double, two singles and three RBIs. Cameron LeGassie added a double and RBI single and Andrew Hodgins contributed two singles.

(Sunday’s First Game)

Bronco-Hermon 031 203 1 — 10 6 3

Bangor 145 200 x — 12 15 4

Scripture, Henaghen (5) and Davis, Hale (5); Baude, Butterfield (6), Stevens (6) and Fahey, McCaffery (6)

(Sunday’s Second Game)

Bangor 002 020 00 4 5 1

Old Town 201 010 01 — 5 6 0

Stevens, Hand (5) and Fahey; Vose, Rand (5) and Sapiel

(Saturday’s First Game)

Bronco-Hermon 002 0 — 2 1 2

Old Town 227 6 — 17 12 1

Beloff, Adams (2), Scripture (3), Beloff (4) and Hale; Ryder and Sapiel

(Saturday’s Second Game)

Orrington-Brewer 200 040 0 — 6 8 5

Bangor 010 602 x — 9 9 0

LeGassie, Desjardins (4) and Chaffee; Holmes, Fahey (5) and Fahey, Neale (4)