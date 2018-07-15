Former UMaine women’s ice hockey player signs with Austrian team

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • July 15, 2018 9:34 am

Former University of Maine women’s ice hockey right wing-center Emilie Brigham has signed a contract with the DEC Salzburg Eagles from Austria in the Elite Women’s Hockey League.

Brigham, a native of Anoka, Minnesota, played 130 career games for the Black Bears and notched 21 goals and 24 assists. She graduated in 2017.

She was the team’s leading scorer her sophomore season when she collected eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 33 games.

“The people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had at Maine have prepared me to take on the next chapter of my hockey journey and I couldn’t be more excited,” Brigham said in a news release. “By playing at Maine, I had the opportunity to train and compete at a high level while surrounded by extremely hard-working and committed teammates and staff.”

“Emilie is going to excel on the big ice in Europe,” UMaine head coach Richard Reichenbach said. “She is a creative player in the way she moves the puck and in her passing and deceptive shooting. We are proud of her for following her goal of playing overseas and we know she will add skill and leadership to the DEC Salzburg Eagles.”

She was the second former Black Bear women’s ice hockey player to sign a pro contract within a week as Brigham’s former teammate, right winger Audra Richards, signed with New Jersey’s Metropolitan Riveters of the National Women’s Hockey League.

