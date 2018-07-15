Local golf results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 15, 2018 10:16 pm

Golf

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

Saturday Points — Blind Draw: 1. Dana Gillespie, Tim McCluskey +7, 2. (tie) Tony Brown, Joe Johnston and Bruce Ellis, Marty Kelley +4, 4. (tie) Joel McCluskey, Bruce Ireland and Tracy Gran Jr., Jim Foley +2, 6. John Trott, Jim McInnis +1, 7. Doug Chambers, Al Stuber -1; Pins: No. 3 Bruce Ireland 12-0, No. 9 (2nd shot) Joe Johnston 0-11, No. 12 Bruce ireland 10-0, No. 16 Doug Chambers 11-1, High Individual (not on winning team): John Trott and Joel McCluskey +3

Sunday Ladies League — Gross: 1. Nancy Hart 84, 2. Jody Lyford 88, 3. Karen Feeney 98, 4. Peg Buchanan 103, net: 1. (tie) Cheryl Paulson, BJ Porter, 70; 3. (tie) Deb Wiley, Angie McCluskey 76; pins: No. 3 Deb Gray 15-8, No. 8 Nancy Hart 4-2, No. 12 BJ Porter 7-9, No. 16 Cheryl Paulson 30-8; putts: (tie) Nancy Hart, Cheryl Paulson 29

Sunday Points — Blind Draw: 1. Marty Kelly, Ted Jellison +8, 2. Tony Brown, Jim McInnis +4, 3. (tie) Lou Rosebush, Doug Chambers and Terry McDonald, Lou Rosebush +3, 5. Phil Boody, John Trott +1, 6. Bruce Ireland, Al Porter -2, 7. (tie) Joel McCluskey, Alden Brown and Dana Gillespie, Tim McCluskey -3, 9. Jim Foley, Al Stuber -4; pins: No. 3 Al Porter 10-1, No. 9 (2nd shot) Terry McDonald 22-0, No. 12 Jim McInnis 11-9, No. 16 Jim McInnis 9-9; high Individual (not on winning team): (tie) John Trott and Joel McCluskey +1

At Northport GC

Point Quota — Team: 1. Paul Jasienowski, Paul Doody, Terry Fancy, Phil Bowen (142). 2 Preston Ward, Dick Clements, Harvey Peterson, John McKay (133). 3 Terry Whitney, Mike Webber, David Riley, Chip Curry (128); Sweeps: Class A Gross: 1 Paul Jasienowski (76), 2 Terry Whitney (79), 3 Preston Ward (80); Net: 1 Dick Clements (68), 2 tie Paul Doody, Lisa Desmarteau (70); Class B Gross: 1 Harvey Peterson (86), 2 Terry Fancy (87), 3 David Riley (90); Net: 1 John McKay (65), 2 Chip Curry (66), 3 Phil Bowen (67); Pins: Class A: No. 3 Steve Stanford 27-0. No. 9 Paul Jasinowski 7-10. No. 12 Lisa Desmarteau 8-4. No. 18 Dick Clements 9-1; Class B: No. 3 Cecil Eastman 63-0. 9 Chip Curry 4-4. 18 Harvey Peterson 3-6

At Dexter Muni GC

Weekend sweeps — Skins: No.11 Sean Farnsworth 2, No. 13 D. Richardson 2, No. 14 Sean Farnsworth 4, No. 15 Jimmy Costedio 3, No. 17 Sean Farnsworth 3; pins: No. 13 D. Richardson 5-2, No. 17 Sean Farnsworth 15-10