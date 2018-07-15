Steuben driver captures Speedway 95 75-lap feature race

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

July 15, 2018 4:53 pm

HERMON, Maine — JR Robinson of Steuben grabbed the lead from Kris Matchett of Skowhegan on a lap-34 restart and held it to the checkers in a 75-lap Hopkins Landscaping and Paving Series Late Models event on Saturday night.

Robinson’s victory wasn’t easy, as he was pressured over the final laps by Brenton Parritt of Steuben. Robinson’s margin of victory was .251 seconds at the finish.

Parritt took the lead from Dana Wilbur of Frankfort on the 21st lap, after the two fought side by side from the drop of the green. His lead was short lived, however, as he missed a shift on a lap 26 restart, handing the lead to Kris Matchett of Skowhegan.

Matchett led from lap 27 to lap 33, when Robinson overtook him and led to the finish. Parritt also got by Matchett and challenged Robinson for the top spot for the final 22 laps of the race. Robinson held on to the lead, with Parritt finishing second.

Matchett finished third, four seconds back, with Dylan Street of Old Town and Asa Jones of Sullivan rounding out the top five. Parritt won the qualifier for the division and started on the pole.

The next Saturday night racing program at Speedway 95 will be on Saturday, July 28, as the track will close on the July 21 so those drivers, crews and fans going to the NASCAR show in Loudon, N.H., will not miss any racing at the speedway. The speedway will be running on Wednesday, July 18 and July 25 with the regularly scheduled Varney Buick-GMC-Mazda Wacky Wednesday races.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (30 laps): 1. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 2. Joe Harriman, Liberty; 3. Bobby Seger Jr. Frankfort; 4. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 5. David Green, Ellsworth

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four (25 laps): 1. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. Cody Farnsworth, Orono; 3. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 5. James Goodman, Hampden

Wicked Good Vintage Racing League Late Models (20 laps): 1. Norris Willette, Winslow; 2. Caleb Willette, Winslow; 3. Neil Martin, Freeport

Outlaws: 1. Ken Robinson, Machias; 2. Tim Richardson, Carmel; 3. Arthur Hannaford, Hollis

Spud Speedway

Northern Maine Karting Association

Aroostook Trusses Junior Cage Karts: 1. Bryan Searles, Presque Isle; 2. Kyle Morton, Eddington;3. Mason Gillis, Detroit

Aroostook Savings and Loan Senior Karts: 1. Damian Theriault, Caribou; 2. Tom Hale, Westmanland

Aroostook Trusses Junior Cage Karts: 1. Kyle Morton, Eddington; 2. Bryan Searles, Presque Isle; 3. Mason Gillis, Detroit

Aroostook Savings and Loan Senior Cage Karts: 1. Damian Theriault, Caribou; 2. Tom Hale, Westmanland

Oxford Plains Speedway

(Top 5 per class; finish, car number, driver, hometown) Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1 78 Ivan Kaffel, Raymond; 2 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport; 3 60 Tim Brackett, Buckfield; 4 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 5 29 Austin Teras, Gray

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 2 11 Tyler King, Gray; 3 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 4 33 Andrew Breton, Greene; 5 21 Zach Bowie, Greene

North East Mini Stock Tour (50 laps): 1 88 Emerson Cayer, Contoocook, NH; 2 7 Cody Leblanc, Waterville; 3 85 Michael Viens, Seekonk, MA; 4 42 Jarod Soucy, Marlborough, Mass.; 5 23 Devin Guy, Dublin, NH

Bandits (20 laps): 1 54 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 2 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 3 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 4 18 Dustin Salley, Poland; 5 5 Jake Hall, Oxford

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 2 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 3 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 4 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5 3 Chachy Hall, Oxford

Rookie (10 laps): 1 3 Thomas Brackett, Auburn; 2 91 Brady Heath, Waterford, 3 1 Brady Childs, Leeds.