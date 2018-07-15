Man in serious condition after Portland motorcycle crash

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 15, 2018 9:42 am

Updated: July 15, 2018 9:44 am

A Buxton man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after a serious motorcycle in Portland, police said.

David York, 67, was operating a motorcycle on Riverside Street when he crashed at 3:09 p.m., Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said Sunday morning.

York was transported to Maine Medical Center where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, Martin said.

CBS affiliate WGME reported that York’s motorcycle left the road and hit the embankment. Police told the TV station York was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he suffered a serious brain injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Portland police at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

