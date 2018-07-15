Portland
July 15, 2018
Portland

East Millinocket man arrested after police chase in Westbrook

Westbrook Police Department | BDN
Kyle Mones, 30, of East Millinocket.
By CBS 13

An East Millinocket man driving the wrong way on Main Street in Westbrook is behind bars after leading police on a short chase.

Westbrook police said detectives in an unmarked car tried to stop Kyle Mones, 30, after he drove the wrong way on Main Street around a rotary on Thursday, but he did not stop after the detectives turned on their lights and siren.

Marked cruisers took over the chase, following Mones as he turned down Route 25 heading toward Gorham without stopping, police said.

Once Mones went over the Gorham town line, Gorham police cruisers joined the chase and Mones finally pulled over, police said.

Police executed a high-risk traffic stop and took Mones into custody.

Mones was arrested and charged with driving to endanger and failing to stop for a police officer.

Because he is on probation, Mones is being held without bail on a probation violation at Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

