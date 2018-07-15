Florida men arrested for selling drugs out of Lincoln motel, police say

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 15, 2018 9:50 am

Two Florida men were arrested Friday for selling crystal methamphetamine and heroin out of a Lincoln motel, authorities said.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Jared Fogg, 27, and Rogelio Rios, 29, on Friday, after agents began investigating reports that the two men were dealing drugs from the Briarwood Motor Inn early last week, according to Cmdr. Darrell Crandall of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The Lincoln Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.

After keeping an eye on the pair for several days, agents searched the motel room and Rios’ car and found 125 grams of crystal meth, 42 grams of heroin and $19,000 in suspected drug money, Crandall said. Officers also seized two 9 mm handguns, one of which is believed to be stolen, he said.

Both men face multiple counts for aggravated drug trafficking and were booked at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. Their bail has been set at $75,000, Crandall said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.