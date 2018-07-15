Lewiston mother dies in fatal downtown stabbing, police say

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 15, 2018 7:12 pm

A 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in front of her two children on a downtown Lewiston sidewalk Sunday morning, police said.

A male suspected stabbed Kimberly Dobbie around 11 a.m. in front of Rancourt’s Laundromat on Sabattus Street, just as the woman had started a load of laundry and walked outside the business with her two children, ages 6 and 8, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A male bystander who was one of the several people to witnessed the attack — including Dobbie’s two young children — ran over and tackled the assailant to the ground, pinning him there until Lewiston police arrived on the scene, McCausland said.

Police are still questioning that man, who is currently hospitalized with chest pains, he said. No charges have been brought in the assault with police continue to investigate the incident.

First responders rushed Dobbie to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after she was stabbed, but she died of her injuries early Sunday afternoon, McCausland said. Police didn’t say where the children were taken to.

Dobbie was residing at the faith-based Hope Haven shelter on Lincoln Street in Lewiston, he said.

Maine’s chief medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on Monday.