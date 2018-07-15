Power outage hits part of downtown Bangor Sunday morning

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 15, 2018 9:02 am

About 275 Emera Maine customers in downtown Bangor woke up without electricity Sunday morning, according to the company.

Emera crews restored power to the affected households and businesses about 8:30 a.m., about an hour after the initial outage.

