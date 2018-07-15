Power outage hits part of downtown Bangor Sunday morning
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff •
Micky Bedell | BDN
About 275 Emera Maine customers in downtown Bangor were without power for about an hour Sunday morning.
About 275 Emera Maine customers in downtown Bangor woke up without electricity Sunday morning, according to the company.
Emera crews restored power to the affected households and businesses about 8:30 a.m., about an hour after the initial outage.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments