Rescue crews search for South Carolina cat lost in Maine

Courtesy of Michael Welch via WGME Courtesy of Michael Welch via WGME

By CBS 13 • July 14, 2018 8:00 am

FALMOUTH, Maine — A South Carolina cat owner says he was surprised to find out that his missing feline was not in his town, or even his state.

“I guess my cat decided hitch a ride and jump in her car,” Michael Welch, the owner of two-year-old calico cat Lucy, said.

He says his cat went missing weeks ago, and after weeks of searching for her, he got a call from a nearby neighbor saying they think they found her.

“I sent her a picture, and all that, and she said, ‘oh yeah this is your cat. She’s in Maine,'” Welch said.

He says a nearby neighbor has a summer home in Falmouth, and that while she was packing her car to leave, Lucy snuck into the car, and accidentally went on a 1,000 mile road trip.

“We still have no idea how she didn’t make a single noise for multiple days. I guess she was scared,” Welch said.

He says upon arriving in Maine, Lucy sat in the car for more than a day before the neighbor opened the door to unpack. He says that’s when Lucy made her great escape.

“It’s stressful to say the least. At least we know where she is though, and there’s a whole lot of attention on it, so hopefully somebody will spot her, somebody will see her,” Welch said.

He says he wants to join in on the search efforts, but says his wife is weeks away from giving birth to their first child.

“I just don’t know how I could go with my wife’s condition, but we’re both worried sick,” Welch said.

Rescue workers in Maine say this is a unique case.

“I’ve never dealt with a cat that is missing from such a distance before,” Executive Director of the HART Cat Rescue and Shelter Lisa Smith said.

She says that typically her organization is able to lure missing cats back to their property through food, familiar toys and strategically placed traps. She says none of those tricks will work on Lucy, who is so far away from home.

“[Lucy] wouldn’t stay close to a home zone because she doesn’t have one here,” Smith said.

Lucy is described as a mostly black and orange calico cat with white feet and bib. Welch says anyone who will look for her should know her weaknesses.

“Popping open a wet food can… she will come to that… Also laser pointers, she can’t get enough of that,” Welch said.

He says he also thanks the people searching for his cat.

“They’re absolutely going above and beyond anything I would ever expect a neighbor to do to find a lost animal. It’s amazing,” Welch said.

Rescue officials say Lucy was last spotted around the service road that leads to Mackworth Island. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Maine Lost Cat Recovery at 207-653-8381.

