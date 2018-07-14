Woman killed in Palmyra single-car crash

Courtesy of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 14, 2018 12:11 pm

A Burnham woman died Saturday morning when she lost control of her car in Palmyra and struck a roadside cluster of rocks and trees, authorities said.

Witnesses of the crash said 58-year-old Helen Hunt’s 1999 Mercury Mountaineer veered from the southbound lane of Este Avenue and left the western side of the roadway at full speed when it went into a ditch and collided with the bramble, according to Chief Deputy James Ross of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred just before 7 a.m., near 142 Estes Avenue in Palmyra.

A LifeFlight helicopter flew Hunt to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she died from her injuries a few hours later, Ross said. The Hartland Fire Department and local EMTs also responded to the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the crash, but said they believe Hunt may have suffered “a medical event” in the moments before she lost control of her car. There is no indication that she was driving while impaired by any chemical substances, Ross said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in reconstructing the crash scene, he said.

