Report: Oxford County Jail inmate dies in hospital from self-inflicted wounds

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 14, 2018 10:41 am

An Oxford County Jail inmate died in the hospital Tuesday from wounds he self-inflicted in the penitentiary, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Scott A. Britton, 47, died at Maine Medical Center in Portland on July 10 from unidentified injuries he reportedly caused to himself four days earlier, according to the newspaper, which cited the man’s obituary and jail officials.

The man’s cause of death wasn’t clear as of Saturday morning. A jail official did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The death is under investigation by the Maine Department of Corrections and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office. Britton was from South Paris.

Police arrested Britton in the parking lot of a Walmart on July 3, when officers found him shooting up heroin inside her car, the Sun Journal reported. After searching the vehicle, police found four grams of heroin, needles and the prescription drug gabapentin, which can be used to alleviate pain and control seizures brought on by epilepsy. Britton was charged with possession of scheduled drugs and booked at the county jail, the paper reported.

When jail officials discovered that Britton wounded himself at the jail days later, he was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway before being transferred to Maine Medical Center, according to the paper.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.