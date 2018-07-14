Emergency truck rolls into Sebago Lake

Courtesy of Marc Marion via WGME Courtesy of Marc Marion via WGME

By CBS 13 • July 14, 2018 12:39 pm

SEBAGO, Maine — An emergency service truck went underwater at Sebago Lake after police say the truck’s emergency brake malfunctioned Friday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department says local Sebago emergency crews were there to respond to a call on the lake.

They say that when the crews returned to the boat launch, they found the truck underwater.

Witnesses say the crew climbed onto the truck to salvage as much equipment as possible.

Town officials say they’re just glad no one got hurt.

“Nobody was hurt and that is our biggest thankful, what we’re happy for,” Sebago Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas said. “We can always replace a vehicle, but we can’t replace our employees.”

A tow truck pulled the emergency vehicle out of the water.

Town officials say they are getting in touch with their insurance company to see when the truck can be replaced.

