In Maine visit, Sessions promotes federal plan to crack down on fentanyl dealers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared in Portland on Friday to promote a federal push to prosecute suspected fentanyl dealers in parts of the country especially hard hit by the opioid crisis.

Sessions announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice will send an additional prosecutor to Maine, along with several other areas, as part of an initiative to charge anyone believed to be selling the synthetic opioid, which has accounted for a growing share of the state’s overdose deaths in recent years.

“Today we are facing the deadliest drug epidemic in the history of America,” Sessions told a group of law enforcement officials gathered at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Portland. “Sadly, Maine knows the tragic consequences of drugs and medication too well.”

Modeled after an initiative in a part of Florida hit hard by overdose deaths, Sessions’ “synthetic opioid surge” will focus on those accused of selling and supplying the drug rather than on users, he said in prepared remarks.

Federal and state prosecutors in Maine have brought cases related to fentanyl since the drug’s emergence. Sessions said the new initiative aims to weaken the networks that make it available on the street.

Rarely involved in street-level drug deals as recently as two years ago, fentanyl is often mixed into cocaine or heroin, but is far more potent and can kill users almost instantly. Last year, the synthetic opioid accounted for 247 of Maine’s 418 overdose deaths, according to the state attorney general’s office.

While Sessions was in Portland to speak about the opioid crisis, around 150 protesters gathered outside the U.S. Attorney’s office to protest Trump administration policies that have set off a political crisis at the border.

Kevin Simpson said he traveled from Auburn to stand against the separation of children from their parents at the southern border — part of the so-called zero-tolerance immigration policy that the administration backed off last month.

“Seperating children is wrong,” Simpson, 82, said. “It shouldn’t be done. It’s against our values.”

