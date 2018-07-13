Hampden man charged with murder of woman, police say

Courtesy Maine State Police | BDN Courtesy Maine State Police | BDN

July 13, 2018

Updated: July 13, 2018 2:09 pm

A Hampden man was charged in the death of a woman he lived with on Kennebec Road, police said.

Philip Clark, 55, of 557 Kennebec Road, was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, according to Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner. Clark is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. The identity of the female victim has not yet been released by police.

Clark and the woman both lived at the residence at the corner of Monroe and Kennebec Roads, according to Gardner.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the residence Thursday evening at the request of the Hampden Police Department concerning a welfare check, Gardner said.

The woman’s body will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy that will likely take place on Saturday, Gardner said. A state police forensics vehicle was still parked outside the home early Friday afternoon. It’s unclear if the identity of the woman or the cause of death is yet known by police.

