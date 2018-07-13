Courtesy of Christina Gendreau Courtesy of Christina Gendreau

By Morgan Mitchell, Fiddlehead Focus • July 13, 2018 4:25 pm

VAN BUREN, Maine — Moose-related accidents are on the rise in the St. John Valley, with at least seven reported to police in the last two weeks. As a result, state and local officials are urging drivers to be more vigilant.

Police said they have dealt with an excessive number of moose-related accidents on Route 1 in a 10-day period. On the stretch between Van Buren and Grand Isle alone, there have been six, with a seventh reported in Madawaska. Luckily, officials said, no drivers or passengers reported serious injuries.

“We haven’t needed any ambulances this year, we’ve been very lucky about that,” said Officer Nathan Chisholm of the Van Buren Police Department.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, Fiddlehead Focus. To read the rest of “More drivers hitting moose in St. John Valley,” an article by Fiddlehead Focus staff writer Morgan Mitchell, please follow this link to the Fiddlehead Focus online.