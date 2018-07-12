Maine father and sons arrested after family shootout

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By CBS 13 • July 12, 2018 8:09 am

A father and his two sons were arrested Saturday night after a “family shootout” in Limington, police said.

Jeremy Sellick, 39, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon; Joshua Sellick, 37, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon; and Walter Sellick, 64, was charged with reckless conduct, but deputies later determined he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy posted $1,000 bail and was released from York County Jail in Alfred on Sunday. Joshua posted $500 bail and was released from the jail on Monday. Walter remains at the jail on $2,500 bail.

Deputies were called to Boothby Road around 10 p.m. for a “domestic squabble that led to gunfire being exchanged,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The three men had been shooting various weapons on Walter’s property, where his two sons were visiting, and at least two of the men had been drinking, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the evening, an argument erupted between the two brothers that continued outside and turned into a physical fight, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the fight, Joshua retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and shot at his brother’s truck, striking it in the front grill section, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua then tried to back out of the driveway, but Jeremy, who was also armed, responded by shooting at Joshua’s vehicle while Joshua was leaving, striking the vehicle in the driver’s door and rear left passenger door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua then accelerated quickly out of the driveway and lost control of the vehicle once he reached Boothby Road and crashed into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

“By happenstance, two off-duty volunteer Limington firefighters were riding by and witnessed the crash. Not realizing they were in the middle of a family shootout, tried to render aid,” York County Sheriff William King Jr. said.

Deputies made a tactical approach to the residence once they determined that the firefighters were safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies made contact with Joshua and convinced him to surrender peacefully on the roadway.

The other brother, Jeremy, and Walter, initially refused to surrender because they wanted to “see” the deputies before disarming themselves, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a short stand-off, they also surrendered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later returned to the Boothby Road home with a warrant and arrested Walter for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found six long guns and two handguns at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

