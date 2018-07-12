Portland
July 12, 2018
Portland

Small plane lands without wheels at Portland airport

Pat Wellenbach | AP
The Portland International Jetport is seen in this 2011 file photo.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Updated:

The Portland International Jetport was temporarily closed Thursday morning after a small plane landed without deploying its wheels, officials said.

The twin-engine plane made the hard landing around 10:30 a.m. and the airport closed while work crews cleared the runway, a city spokeswoman said.

Flights were delayed into and out of the Portland airport, which the city shortly after noon announced had re-opened.

No one was injured and the cause of the hard landing was unknown around noon, according to city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

Photographs of the plane on the runway appear to show an aircraft registered to Air New England LLC, according to public records.

The Waterville-based corporation is registered to a Kittery lawyer, according to public records. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

