Report: ‘Stealth’ destroyer returns to Bath Iron Works with wrecked engine

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 12, 2018 9:35 am

One of two engines on the USS Michael Monsoor, the second Zumwalt-class destroyer built by Bath Iron Works, must be replaced after turbine blades were damaged during acceptance trials.

The DDG 1001 was in Bath on Thursday, USNI News reported. The destroyer completed acceptance trials in February, and the Navy took partial delivery in April.

Naval Sea Systems Command said the damage was discovered in February.

“Regrettably, coming off her acceptance trials we found a problem with one of the main turbine engines that drives one of the main generators; we’re having to change it out,” Rear Adm. William Galinis told USNI News of the Rolls Royce-built MT30 marine gas turbine engine. “So we’re working very closely with Bath Iron Works, with Rolls-Royce to get that engine changed out before she leaves Bath later this fall and sails to San Diego to start her combat system activation availability next year.”

The damage was discovered during a post-trial inspection.

In order to replace the engine, a special rail system was designed and built to remove it and install a new one, prolonging the replacement time, USNI reported.

The DDG 1001 also had problems with the electrical system during sea trials in December 2017, when it returned to the Bath shipyard one day after departing. It resumed sea trials after repairs.

Naval Sea Systems Command spokesman Alan Baribeau told USNI the DDG 1001 is still expected to arrive in San Diego on schedule by December.

The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson — the DDG 1002 — is still under construction in Bath and is scheduled to launch by the end of the year.

The Navy decided to build only three so-called stealth Zumwalt-class destroyers amid concerns about elevated construction cost estimates.

