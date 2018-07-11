Fire burns down 2 buildings at historic Fryeburg fairground

Stock image via Pexels | BDN Stock image via Pexels | BDN

The Associated Press • July 11, 2018 6:57 am

FRYEBURG, Maine — A massive fire has destroyed two buildings and damaged several others at a historic fairground in Maine.

Officials say the fire started inside a sheep barn at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds Tuesday night and spread to the cattle shed.

Both buildings burned to the ground, and fair officials say six other buildings are damaged.

No animals were inside the structures at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

At least 20 fire departments responded to the blaze.

Fire officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fair officials say the annual fair will still happen in the fall, even if they have to resort to using tents.

The Fryeburg Fair has been a Maine tradition for more than 160 years.

