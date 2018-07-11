Mid-Maine
July 11, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Stephen King | Bar Harbor Ferry | Switchel
Mid-Maine

Fire burns down 2 buildings at historic Fryeburg fairground

Stock image via Pexels | BDN
Stock image via Pexels | BDN
The Associated Press

FRYEBURG, Maine — A massive fire has destroyed two buildings and damaged several others at a historic fairground in Maine.

Officials say the fire started inside a sheep barn at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds Tuesday night and spread to the cattle shed.

Both buildings burned to the ground, and fair officials say six other buildings are damaged.

No animals were inside the structures at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

At least 20 fire departments responded to the blaze.

Fire officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fair officials say the annual fair will still happen in the fall, even if they have to resort to using tents.

The Fryeburg Fair has been a Maine tradition for more than 160 years.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like