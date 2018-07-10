Husson men’s basketball gets boost with Oklahoma recruit

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 10, 2018 10:53 am

The Husson University men’s basketball team continued to bolster its frontcourt depth for the coming season with the recent commitment to the program of 6-foot-5 forward Brett Cunningham of Harrah, Oklahoma.

Cunningham, the first student-athlete from Oklahoma to play men’s basketball for the Eagles, is the third member of Husson coach Warren Caruso’s current recruiting class, joining 6-foot-5 posts Trey Sibert of Tampa, Florida, and Ian McIntyre of Hampden.

Cunningham led his Harrah High School team in scoring and rebounding last season with 19 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 49 percent from the field overall and 37 percent from beyond the 3-point arc while also making 79 percent of his free throws.

Cunningham was named to the 2018 Oklahoma large school all-state team, the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association all-star team, the Daily Oklahoman Little All-City Team and the North Canadian River Valley all-conference team.

He concluded his four-year high school career with more than 1,500 career points and played AAU basketball for PWP in Oklahoma under the guidance of Jermaine Simpson and Kermit Holmes.

“Brett is a very complete player. He scores with great efficiency and sees the floor to find open guys very well,” Caruso said. “We feel Brett is a good fit for our ball-screen and spread-floor offense. He also plays with a high IQ at both ends.”

Sibert, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at Tampa Prep, averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots per game as a senior last winter. A two-time All-County selection, he helped his team with two district titles during his high school career and was named by Tampa-area coaches to play in the Senior City All-Star Game.

McIntyre led Hampden Academy to a 20-2 record and the Class A North championship last winter. A four-year starter for coach Russ Bartlett’s Broncos, he was named a Mr. Basketball finalist and a member of the the Bangor Daily News All-Maine second team after averaging 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game as a senior.

Husson finished its 2017-18 season with a 19-7 record and was a North Atlantic Conference regular-season co-champion. That overall record snapped the Eagles’ five-year streak of 20-win seasons and run of back-to-back trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Husson has qualified for the NCAAs in six of the last 10 years.

