Lawyer for Maine teacher says sex accusations are ‘teen fantasies’

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

The Associated Press • July 10, 2018 7:02 am

ALFRED, Maine — The lawyer for a former Maine high school teacher who is charged with having sex with a student says the accusations are “teenage fantasies.”

Attorney Scott Gardner said Monday that his client Jill Lamontagne never had a sexual relationship with the student.

Gardner’s statements came during a court hearing on a motion to exclude photos of text messages exchanged between 29-year-old Lamontagne and the student.

Lamontagne is facing multiple charges, including gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sexual touching. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the former health teacher had a relationship with the student at Kennebunk High School in 2017.

Gardner says his motion will be decided after jury selection. Trial is scheduled to begin July 23.

