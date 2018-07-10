Sessions traveling to Maine to discuss opioid crisis

Butch Comegys | AP Butch Comegys | AP

The Associated Press • July 10, 2018 3:43 pm

Updated: July 10, 2018 4:24 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going to discuss the opioid and fentanyl crisis in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Sessions will deliver his remarks in Portland at the U.S. attorney’s office on Friday, a day after attending a similar event in New Hampshire.

Sessions unveiled a task force in February to address the drug crisis. Its first action was to lend support to local officials in lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of powerful opioid painkillers that are fueling the nation’s drug abuse crisis.

Maine saw 376 total overdose deaths in 2016, or more than one per day. That’s up from 272 in 2015. In 2017, 418 people fatally overdosed.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.