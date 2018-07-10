Single-vehicle crash in Brunswick sends two to hospital by helicopter

Courtesy of Brunswick Fire Department Courtesy of Brunswick Fire Department

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 10, 2018 6:49 pm

Firefighters spent more than an hour extricating two people from a car following a single vehicle crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that closed the road for about an hour.

At 3 p.m., a 2010 Lincoln MKZ went off the road in the northbound lanes about 1 mile past Cooks Corner and crashed into a tree in the median, Brunswick Police Commander Thomas Garrepy said in a release.

The driver, Shirley Anderson, 86, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and 15-year-old girl from Nevada were cut from the vehicle by firefighters.

Two LifeFlight of Maine helicopters landed north of the crash and took Anderson to Central Maine Medical Center and the teen to Maine Medical Center. Both suffered serious injuries, Garrepy said.

Deputy Chief Donald Koslosky of the Brunswick Fire Department said it took firefighters approximately an hour to extricate both people from the car.

West Bath firefighters assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Brunswick Police Department.

