Rhode Island man injured in Maine ATV crash has died

Kennebec County Sheriff's Office

By CBS 13 • July 10, 2018 5:53 am

A man who was severely injured in an ATV crash last week has died, according to officials with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 1:30 p.m. July 4 on Pond Road in Mt. Vernon.

Ryan Lacroix, 38, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was thrown off an ATV and found unresponsive in the roadway by a passer-by.

He was severely injured and flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He died Sunday.

Speed, alcohol and driver inexperience may have been factors in the crash, deputies said.

