Teen missing from Maine campground has been found

Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 10, 2018 8:53 am

Updated: July 10, 2018 10:19 am

A Florida teenager who went missing from the Flagstaff Lake area during a weekend camping trip has been found safe, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Emerson Ionita, 15, has been returned to his friends, after he was reported missing Monday, an employee of the sheriff’s office said. No deputies were available to supply further details about how or why the teenager went missing.

Before he turned up overnight, Ionita was last seen on Flagstaff Road in Eustis, after he reportedly wandered away from where he and friends were camping over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not say specifically where he was camping. He didn’t tell his friends where he was going, police said.

Witness say they saw Ionita, of Doral, Florida, walking Monday around 7:30 p.m. toward The Arnold Trail, a hiking path the goes between Flagstaff Lake and Route 201, police said.

