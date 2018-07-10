Driver charged in single-car crash that killed Farmington teen

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

The Associated Press • July 10, 2018 12:54 pm

Updated: July 10, 2018 1:00 pm

A Maine man who police say was drunk when he caused a crash that killed a man and injured another person has been arrested.

The Sun Journal reports 18-year-old Ethyn Boutte, formerly of Dixfield, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated operating under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

Maine State Police say a car driven by Boutte went out of control and struck a tree on May 31 in Weld. Griffyn Smith, 19, of Dixfield was killed in the crash. A second passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was injured.

Smith was a graduate of Dirigo High School in Dixfield and the others are students at the school.

Boutte was released on $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

