Winthrop lawmaker burned in brush fire accident

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • July 10, 2018 2:23 pm

A state representative from Winthrop is recovering from serious burns he suffered Tuesday in an accident on his property.

Rep. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland Tuesday morning with burns on his legs and chest. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Hickman was trying to light a brush pile behind his Annabessacook Road home using gasoline when the gas vapors exploded.

A friend tried to take Hickman to the hospital but stopped at the Winthrop Fire Station and called for help. Hickman was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston before being transferred to Maine Medical Center by Lifeflight helicopter.

Hickman is serving his third term in the Maine House of Representatives.

