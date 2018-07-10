Man, 63, wanted by police since 2012 turns himself in

Fiddlehead Focus | BDN Fiddlehead Focus | BDN

By Morgan Mitchell, Fiddlehead Focus • July 10, 2018 10:25 am

A 63-year-old local man who had been wanted on an arrest warrant for six years turned himself into Madawaska police on July 3.

David Sirois walked into the police station and stated that he thought he had a warrant out on him and that he was ready to turn himself in, according to Lt. Jamie Pelletier of the Madawaska Police Department.

“It was a very anticlimactic encounter,” Pelletier said. “He just basically said he wants to make good on his past failures.”

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, Fiddlehead Focus. To read the rest of “63-year-old man wanted by police since 2012 turns himself in at Madawaska station,” an article by Fiddlehead Focus staff writer Morgan Mitchell, please follow this link to the Fiddlehead Focus online.