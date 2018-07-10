Regulators expand CMP audit on high rates

Lori Valigra | BDN Lori Valigra | BDN

By Lori Valigra • July 10, 2018 12:17 pm

The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday agreed to expand the scope of the investigation into Central Maine Power Co.’s high bills.

Liberty Consulting Group of Pennsylvania at the end of May started an audit of CMP’s new metering and billing systems following hundreds of customer complaints about high bills.

In their ruling today, PUC Chairman Mark Vannoy and commissioners R. Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis agreed to expand the audit to include problems with customer communications. Some customers complained that CMP was either difficult to reach or didn’t answer their billing questions.

“We’ll expand the scope of the management audit to include customer service and do it in parallel with ongoing work,” Vannoy said.

Davis added that the concurrent audits of CMP’s billing, metering and customer service will “assure that no stone will be left unturned.”

All commissioners agreed Liberty Consulting has the expertise to conduct both types of audits.

A CMP spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Liberty Consulting conducted an audit of Emera in 2016 that resulted in a recommendation that the utility be held responsible for at least $2 million of a $13.6 million cost overrun for a new customer information system causing a spike in billing errors.

CMP installed a new billing system around the time of the severe October 2017 storm, after which customers complained about bills that in some cases were hundreds of dollars higher than normal.

The commission launched an investigation on March 1 into CMP’s metering, billing and customer communications after the regulator’s Consumer Assistance and Safety Division received 380 complaints by March 1. The complaints have continued to roll in. Another 209 public comments have been filed on the PUC’s website.

The PUC expects the first public report on metering and billing from Liberty Consulting within weeks, said Harry Lanphear, administrative director at the PUC. A draft report on billing, metering and customer communications is due in October.

Lanphear said PUC staff already had started looking into the communications complaints, but the independent auditor will move that investigation forward.

The initial contract for $369,820 will be amended with an additional $31,220 to include the additional work, Lanphear said.

Previously, CMP would have footed the bill for the audit. However on Monday, the Legislature overrode Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of LD 1729, An Act to Restore Confidence in Utility Billing Systems, which says the cost of the audit would fall to ratepayers unless the utility is found to have been impudent, or having disregarded others.

If the audit finds CMP was impudent, the PUC will have to fairly allot the cost of the audit to ratepayers and CMP shareholders.

Lanphear said that the audit of the customer complaints will start in about a week when the contract with Liberty Consulting is revised.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.