Maine can expect high seas, rip currents from Tropical Storm Chris

NOAA | AP NOAA | AP

By Caitlin Rogers • July 9, 2018 10:45 am

Mainers can expect rip currents and high seas from Tropical Storm Chris this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The biggest predicted impact in Maine from the storm, which is making its way up the East Coast and is predicted to strengthen to hurricane status by 2 a.m. Thursday, will be building seas, according to NWS meteorologist Chris Norcross. Those are expected to start Wednesday and last until Thursday.

By 2 a.m. Friday, it is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm off the coast of Nova Scotia, according to NWS meteorologist Derek Schroeter.

Schroeter said that while the storm is expected to become a hurricane, it’s far off the coast and isn’t expected to make landfall in the U.S., though it may reach land in eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland later this week.

The storm probably won’t bring any wind or rain, but Schroeter said a cold front moving in tomorrow will help keep temperatures low during the week.

