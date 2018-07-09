Veto tracker: See how lawmakers deal with LePage’s latest bill rejection spree

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • July 9, 2018 11:05 am

Updated: July 9, 2018 12:04 pm

Related Stories A dead bill could be part of the roadmap to lead Maine Legislature out of gridlock

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature will convene Monday to at least begin handling 42 vetoes from Gov. Paul LePage, including startup funding for Medicaid expansion and dozens of other hotly contested items keeping legislators working into the summer.

The vetoed bills also include a $68 million spending package that would fund services to Mainers who are disabled and expand opioid addiction treatment, an effort from LGBT activists to ban so-called “conversion therapy” and local efforts to restart a shuttered state prison in Washington County.

The Legislature must get two-thirds votes in both chambers to override the governor’s vetoes. You can follow its work Monday by using the veto-tracking graphic below.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.