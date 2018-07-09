Rescuers bring out another boy from flooded Thai cave

Royal Thai Navy via AP | BDN Royal Thai Navy via AP | BDN

By Shibani Mahtani, The Washington Post • July 9, 2018 7:18 am

Updated: July 9, 2018 7:22 am

MAE SAI, Thailand — Divers made more headway Monday in the slow and difficult process to extract a Thai soccer team and its coach from a flooded cave, bringing out another boy during the second day of rescue operations.

Seven members of the team and its coach remained in the cavern complex, where they became trapped more than two weeks ago. Four boys were brought to safety on Sunday.

The fifth boy was brought out late Monday, according to a source aiding rescue workers at a cave site. He was carried out in a stretcher as divers continued their mission

Mission chief Narongsak Osatanakorn, the former governor of Chiang Rai province, said restarting the mission went faster than they had expected. Conditions Monday, he added, were once again as perfect as could be hoped for to continue extracting the remaining boys and their 25-year old coach.

The rescue efforts restarted at 11 a.m. local time. By the afternoon, the sun was shining over the lush mountain range that houses the cave, allaying fears that more heavy rains would complicate the mission.

The group went missing after they went into the caves on June 23, and were trapped by rising waters. They were found more than a week later stuck on a small muddy patch deep in the cave’s network of chambers.

“We have confirmed that the weather is good, the water levels are good,” he said. “We are 100 percent ready.” The next group of boys, officials said, could be extracted as soon as Monday night local time. “We hope we’ll have good news in no time.”

The operation was paused Sunday after 7:50 p.m., when the last of the four boys had left the cave, so that rescuers could restock compressed air tanks and allow the team of international and Thai divers time to rest.

The four boys were rescued in dramatic scenes Sunday evening and then rushed by ambulance and helicopter to a nearby regional hospital.

To get them out through the miles of submerged passages, they were each tethered to a diver, with another positioned behind them, as they made their way through the dark, murky waters that have filled the cave’s passageways. Each boy was fitted with a face mask connected to a compressed air tank. At especially narrow parts of the cave, the tanks had to be released from their backs and rolled through.

The four have not yet been able to see their parents, nor their friends, as they undergo medical examination. Officials say the boys are healthy, but have not provided details on their condition. Holding them isolated will allow doctors to ensure they do not have any infections, they said.

After their first night in the hospital, the boys requested spicy basil pork, the officials added.

Authorities have also declined to provide the names and identities of the boys who were rescued. Friends of 13-year-old Mongkol Boonpiem, however, say he was among those who were extracted. He was reported to be among the weakest in the group.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was scheduled to visit the rescue and treatment operations Monday afternoon and to speak to family members of the boys, who have been camped out there since their sons went missing. Workers were seen lining the roads around Chiang Rai airport, the closest regional airport to the site of the cave, with flags representing the Thai king.

Locals in Mae Sai and across the country have been glued to their television screens, watching every twist and turn of this dramatic search and rescue now in its 17th day. Nuttachoong Pimtong, a 14-year old friend of Adul Sam-on, said he was watching a Thai television network on Monday with his family when he saw the first footage of the boys being taken away from the cave site in ambulances.

“We all clapped and cheered,” he said. Another classmate, Monthip Yodkham, shared with The Washington Post messages on his phone exchanged in a Line group chat among his friends, which include members of the same soccer team.

“I want to give him a hug!” one message said. “I want to see him now, can we go to the hospital right away?” another added. One was just a string of thumbs up and smiley face emojis.

At the Mae Sai Prasitsart school, where six of the 12 boys studied, the principal and teachers said they promised to give the boys a lighter homework load once they are back in class. They will be exempt from upcoming tests.

Principal Kanetpong Suwan said teachers and students have been briefed to treat the boys normally and positively, not to ask them about details that would remind them of their ordeal, and to welcome all of them back with open arms.

“It isn’t anyone’s fault,” he said. “We should treat them like disaster victims, and not like they’ve done anything wrong.”

Still, their friends and classmates are brimming with questions, including a very pressing one — why did you go in there?

“I really want to know, why did he go inside?” Monthip said. “I thought it was so dangerous. I told them that.”

