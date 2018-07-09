Trial to begin for man charged with killing two on Christmas Day 2015

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • July 9, 2018 9:57 am

Jury selection is getting underway in the trial of a man charged with killing a Maine couple on Christmas Day 2015.

The trial of David Marble Jr. of Augusta was moved from Kennebec County to Cumberland County at the request of the defense.

His nickname, “Dee Money,” was used by Republican Gov. Paul LePage in highly publicized comments about out-of-state drug dealers. That was part of the reason for the change of venue.

Marble is charged in the fatal shootings of 35-year-old Eric Williams and 26-year-old Bonnie Royer in Manchester. Police have said Marble shot both victims in the head because he thought Williams had stolen from him.

Marble has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

